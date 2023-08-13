Carly Rae Jepsen -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Carly Rae Jepsen's looks over the years are STILL 'bangin!'

Here is a 26-year-old version of the pop singer -- stage-ready with her beautiful blue eyes poppin' -- opening for Justin Bieber at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada back in 2012 (left). This was the infamous year her hit song "Call Me Maybe" went viral across the globe!

And 11 years later ... the now 37-year-old Carly Rae has been on the road -- recently dazzling in sheer during her Lollapalooza performance and was rockin' a new look and a fresh blonde 'do earlier this month (right).

Ms. Jepsen is always down for a "Good Time," but the question is ...