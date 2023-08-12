Hollywood Stuns In Crochet Bikinis ... Stitches Be Crazy!
Hollywood Stuns In Crochet Bikinis ... Stitches Be Crazy!
8/12/2023 12:01 AM PT
Crochet bikinis are having quite the moment this summer ... serving boho-chic with a glimpse of some Hollywood cheek! From a needle and thread to being slipped into by the stars ... you'll be woven right into these crocheted bodacious babes serving up what knot to wear.
Famous faces like Demi Moore and Chantel Jeffries stuck to the classic, neutral crochet colors, while Kylie Jenner and Storm Reid had their followers 'hooked' on their crochet suits ... with bright colored fabrics hittin' just right in the sunlight!
Check out our gallery and see all the crochet bikini babes rockin' summer's craftiest suits ...
No cro-shade here!