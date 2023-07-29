Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
July 2023 Hot Shots ... Dog Days Of Summer Will Have You Panting!

7/29/2023 12:01 AM PT
This month has been nothing short of a "Hot Celeb Summer" with Hollywood taking their bangin’ bods and fit physiques to the scorching outdoors ... resulting in a total strip down to their most revealing swimwear... These sexy silhouettes are about to burn in your memory!

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham posed for a steamy pic and kept the benches toasty during their backyard hang, Kylie Jenner was a total green goddess in a skin-baring bikini and Kevin Hart's abs were on fire for his 44th birthday!

Check out our gallery of July’s Hot Shots and have have yourself a Hot Celeb Summer!

