Barbie -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Barbie's looks over the years are even more glamorous outside the box!

Here is Jewel Girl Barbie -- known for her athletic physique and natural looking makeup -- back in 2000 (left). With the ability to realistically bend and twist at the waist, this was a first for Barbie since she first hit the shelves back in the late 1950s.

And as time has gone by for the blue-eyed babe, Becky's Barbie has still got that twinkle in her eye -- and is showcasing her timeless beauty decades later -- seen posing here in the Star Studio (right).

Barbie has evolved since she broke the mold, but her elegance has always remained intact!

