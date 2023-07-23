Stars In The Barbie World ... It's Fantastic!!!

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling aren't the only "Starbies" feeling the glamour in pink ... Join in on the fun, friends and fashion and see all the celebs who've fully immersed themselves in The Barbie World!

Big shot Hollywood music producer Mark Ronson -- who produced tunes for the featured film -- and YouTuber Toddy Smith have really embraced "life in plastic," jumping right into the human-sized Barbie box!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson and Stormi Webster joined actress America Ferrera -- who plays Gloria in the movie -- and put the pink pedal to the metal and took a spin in the Barbie mobile!

Even Ken's real-life wife, Eva Mendes, has shown up to the Barbie party! Check out our gallery of Stars In The Barbie World!