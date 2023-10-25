J Balvin Says He's Proud of Britney Spears For Releasing New Memoir

Play video content TMZ.com

J Balvin is praising Britney Spears for her tell-all memoir and the book's instant popularity ... telling us she deserves every bit of success coming her way.

We got the "La Canción" singer Wednesday in Tarzana and our photog asked him about Britney's new book, "The Woman In Me."

J Balvin says he's super proud of her and she's someone who deserves love and respect for inspiring so many folks across the world ... and he's glad to see her back on top.

Remember ... Britney celebrated earlier this month with J Balvin and Maluma, with the trio going out in New York during her promotional tour. J Balvin tells us Britney was in a really good place then, and he says that's going to set her up well for any hate she may get for her book.

But, so far, the reception has been mostly positive ... Britney's book is flying off the shelves and, as we told you, her music is getting a streaming bump too.