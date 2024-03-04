Tesla Cybertruck Crashed Into Beverly Hills Hotel, Elon Weighs In

Play video content Instagram / @jayluchs

11:57 AM PT -- A rep for the Dorchester Collection -- the company that owns The Beverly Hills Hotel, among others -- tells TMZ ... none of its valets had anything to do with this crash, despite speculation.

This is true, incident happened around 2am and I drafted up this joke of a tweet with employees of the valet and hotel. Not thinking it would blow up, we thought it would be funny to say it was valet and not our friend who just crashed his new cybertruck... BHH is not at fault! https://t.co/HBp0ow0rRk — J$LATT (@jackdidthatt) March 4, 2024 @jackdidthatt

We're told the Cybertruck just happened to run into the signage right off the road ... and it's unclear what exactly caused that. In any case, they tell us their staff wasn't involved. It also looks like the guy who originally claimed it was the valet is copping to that not being true too.

A Tesla Cybertruck ended up with its front wheel ripped right off after a valet driver at the Beverly Hills Hotel reportedly crashed it ... and Elon Musk himself has something to say.

Check out this wild footage that was taken Sunday night -- the all-new futuristic monster truck is lodged into the raised cement curb just under the hotel's iconic green sign, and the damage looks pretty intense.

No video that shows the before from all this ... but word on the street is, a valet at the hotel somehow lost control of the vehicle while bringing it around to the owner -- and did this.

You can also see that the wheel is pretty torn up ... which is somewhat ironic, to be honest.

@elonmusk the beverly hills hotel valet just crashed my friends brand new cybertruck outside pulling it around!! Can you help out in getting another?? pic.twitter.com/aEHIk2iudq — J$LATT (@jackdidthatt) March 4, 2024 @jackdidthatt

Of course, Tesla notably designed the Cybertruck with durability in mind, but we've already seen examples -- including this -- that it might not be the toughest thing on the road.

From the sounds of it, it looks like the truck is past the point of salvaging 'cause a friend of the vehicle's owner asked Tesla owner Elon Musk on X for a replacement. The billionaire has yet to respond ... but he did acknowledge another X post referencing the crash, giving a little speculative insight into the reason behind the crash.

Cyberbeast is faster than a Porsche 911, but looks like a truck, so perhaps the valet wasn’t expecting so much acceleration — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2024 @elonmusk

EM basically said that the Cybertruck is much faster than a Porsche 911, so its immense power probably caught him off guard ... in other words, he thinks it was too much truck for the valet to handle.

FWIW, Tesla does have a Valet Mode that's designed to help prevent accidents like these by limiting the vehicle's peak power and imposing a speed limit of 70 MPH while being driven by valets -- but clearly, it's not foolproof.