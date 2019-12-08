Elon Musk Takes Cybertruck Out for First Public Spin, Dinner at Nobu

Elon Musk is taking his super cool looking Cybertruck out for real-world spins now -- and it made its debut in ... Malibu, of course.

The Tesla honcho rolled into Nobu Saturday night with the Cybertruck and some friends ... and his ride was instantly the biggest celeb in the always celeb-packed joint. Not shockingly, the valets left Cybertruck upfront, and patrons circled around it taking photos all night.

We know what you're thinking ... and no heavy objects were hurled at the whip's Armor Glass.

Elon eventually came out with actor Ed Norton in tow, who clearly wanted to catch a glimpse of the electric truck.

As you know, the innovative vehicle made its debut last month with a splashy live streamed event from SpaceX HQ -- but it didn't go as scripted when a demo ended with metal balls shattering the supposedly shatterproof glass.

Like many Hollywood celeb needing an image makeover -- Cybertruck put on its best dress and headed out for a photo op in the 'Bu.