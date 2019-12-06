Elon Musk Wins Defamation Trial Over 'Pedo' Comment

Breaking News Getty

Elon Musk just won his trial against the British diver in the Thailand cave rescue he infamously labeled a "pedo" -- a jury just decided Elon did not defame Vernon Unsworth.

The jury wasn't convinced Elon went too far with his tweet after Unsworth helped rescue the 12 boys trapped in a cave with their soccer coach back in 2018. It didn't take 'em long to reach their verdict Friday in federal court in L.A. -- a mere 50 minutes of deliberation.

Elon even took the stand this week to testify ... and while on the stand he apologized to Unsworth and said he didn't actually believe the guy was a pedophile.

As we reported, Unsworth sued Elon for defamation after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO called him a "pedo guy" while they were beefing on social media.

Unsworth ripped Elon's efforts to build a mini-submarine to help with the rescue ... calling it a "PR stunt" with "absolutely no chance of working" and telling Elon to "stick his submarine where it hurts."

Elon lashed back at Unsworth on Twitter, saying, "Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it."