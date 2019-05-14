Elon Musk Claims Diver Suing Him Over 'Pedo' Comment Out for Fame and Cash

Elon Musk says the British diver he referred to as "pedo guy" already got an apology and wasn't harmed by the comment ... but he claims the guy's still milking it for a payday.
According to new legal docs ... Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, says Vernon Unsworth was a nobody until he got himself involved in the effort to save the 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped in a Thailand cave last year. He adds that Unsworth ignited a feud with Musk by attacking and ridiculing the tech mogul for his efforts to help.
The Tesla honcho admits he responded poorly to Unsworth's insults with the "pedo" tweet, but he immediately took it down and retracted it publicly.
He also says Unsworth's reputation didn't take a hit, and in fact ... he actually got good publicity from the media, AND the Queen of England made him a member of the Order of the British Empire for his help in the rescue.
Spiro says in docs, Unsworth suing him for defamation is nothing more than a "devious desire to milk the media coverage over what he instigated to reap a financial windfall from Mr. Musk, despite the absence of any injury."
As we reported ... Unsworth wants an undisclosed amount of damages from Musk.