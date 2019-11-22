Elon Musk's Tesla Truck Unveiling Goes Awry with Shattered Glass

Play video content Tesla

Elon Musk has a smashing success on his hands, and we mean that in the worst way possible, because his new Tesla Cybertruck -- billed as shatterproof -- shattered moments after he unveiled it.

We'll say this ... if Elon isn't firing a handful of people right now, he's going soft. On Thursday at SpaceX HQ in Hawthorne, CA ... he pulled back the curtain on the Cybertruck, and had a staffer throw a metal ball at the driver side windows to prove how near-indestructible its "armor glass" is.

It couldn't have gone worse as both windows shattered. Elon seemed to vamp to find a silver lining, saying ... "It didn't go through. That's a plus side."

Calling this demo embarrassing is an enormous understatement. In fact, it went sooooo badly, it smells of setup. The question -- was Elon in on it, just to make sure the new Cybertruck unveiling went viral? OR, was Elon set up by prankster employees?