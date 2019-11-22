Elon Musk's Tesla Truck Unveiling Goes Awry with Shattered Glass
11/22/2019 6:44 AM PT
Elon Musk has a smashing success on his hands, and we mean that in the worst way possible, because his new Tesla Cybertruck -- billed as shatterproof -- shattered moments after he unveiled it.
We'll say this ... if Elon isn't firing a handful of people right now, he's going soft. On Thursday at SpaceX HQ in Hawthorne, CA ... he pulled back the curtain on the Cybertruck, and had a staffer throw a metal ball at the driver side windows to prove how near-indestructible its "armor glass" is.
It couldn't have gone worse as both windows shattered. Elon seemed to vamp to find a silver lining, saying ... "It didn't go through. That's a plus side."
Calling this demo embarrassing is an enormous understatement. In fact, it went sooooo badly, it smells of setup. The question -- was Elon in on it, just to make sure the new Cybertruck unveiling went viral? OR, was Elon set up by prankster employees?
If it's the latter, like we said ... someone's looking into unemployment benefits right now.
