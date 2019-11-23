Elon Musk's Net Worth Falls $768 Million After Tesla Cybertruck Fiasco

Play video content Tesla

Elon Musk takes risks -- and his latest cost him dearly.

Tesla's share price plunged by 6% since the close of the market Friday ... and that takes $768 million out of Musk's pocket.

There's little doubt ... the reversal of fortune is tied to Thursday night's unveiling of the Cybertruck at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, CA. As we reported, Elon -- who billed his latest creation as indestructible -- wowed the crowd at first by taking a sledgehammer to the truck's door with no ensuing damage. But, then ... the chief designer took a metal ball and tossed it at one of the truck's windows and it shattered. He tried again with even less force with the same result.

Play video content TMZ.com

It's unclear if the failed demonstration is the only reason for the stock plunge. The design of the truck has met with mixed reviews. As you can see and hear ... Eva Longoria's not a fan.