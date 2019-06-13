Elon Musk My Finest Work Yet? The Fart App for Your Tesla!!!

Elon Musk Enjoys the Hell Outta Talking About Tesla's Fart App

Elon Musk -- the brilliant mind behind SpaceX who aims to revolutionize transportation with his Hyperloop -- is all about getting gassy in electric cars. Yes, he's giddily talking about Tesla's fart app.

Elon sat down for a roundtable conversation Thursday at E3 in DTLA and couldn't help but crack a huge grin while talking about the fart app. That's right, the innovative mind behind revolutionary rockets broke down the intricacies behind his flatulence simulator and joked (we hope) that it's his finest work.

The fart app was rolled out in December but this is the first time we've heard Elon talk about it with a glee, not unlike a middle school boy.

Tesla owners quickly put the app to use when their vehicle's software got hit with the update. It includes multiple levels of gas attacks ... including "Falcon heavy" and "Short Shorts Ripper."