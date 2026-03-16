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Misty Copeland Dances in 'Sinners' Oscar Performance Amid Ballet Drama

Misty Copeland See, Timothée?!? Ballet Isn't Boring

By TMZ Staff
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Misty Copeland is proving that people do, in fact, care about ballet ... taking the stage on Sunday during the Oscars performance of "I Lied to You," from "Sinners."

Timothée Chalamet -- who found himself in hot water after saying "no one cares" about ballet -- watched from the front row as Misty donned her pointe shoes and hit her marks for the song's big finale.

The ballerina joined a star-studded lineup -- led by Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq -- that included artists like Shaboozey, Brittany Howard and Buddy Guy.

The performance recreated the iconic "Pierce the Veil" scene from the film while the Oscar-nominated song plays.

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And it seems Timothée's eating his words, because he gave the set a standing ovation ... which you can spot at the end of the clip.

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