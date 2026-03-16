Hudson Williams Gets 'Heartthrob Glow' for Oscars Red Carpet, BTS Video

Hudson Williams made his Oscars debut on Sunday, looking hot ... and he's giving fans a glimpse into how he got ready for his red carpet and after-party looks.

He took Vanity Fair inside his hotel room at the Loews in Hollywood, where he was getting all dolled up.

HW's girlfriend Katelyn Larson looked on as stylist Anastasia Walker walked through his "classic, not boring" carpet look -- an all-black Balenciaga suit with a Bulgari brooch and serpentine watch.

But he opted for something "slutty" for the Vanity Fair after-party -- a pleated, sheer top and Louboutin shoes.

Anastasia teased the revealing outfit, saying ... "You're gonna get arms, you're gonna get body and you're just going to get all this drama."

When it comes to fashion, Hudson loves "playing with the masculinity and the femininity."

The actor explained groomer Aika Flores is responsible for his glam, saying ... "I don't touch my own hair anymore, or my skin."

Hudson went with a wet hairstyle and his signature "heartthrob glow" for his makeup.