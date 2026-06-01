'Heated Rivalry' Stars Didn't Snub 'Actors on Actors' Over Emmys, Despite Report

The stars of "Heated Rivalry" didn't turn down Variety's "Actors on Actors" because of their Emmy ineligibility, despite speculation suggesting otherwise ... TMZ has learned.

Our sources tell us Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams and François Arnaud aren't avoiding the high-profile series over concerns about awards campaigning or optics ... instead, we're told the actors are just too busy.

Variety's co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh claims he tried to book the trio but was turned down ... and he says he's certain they would have accepted if "Heated Rivalry" was eligible for the next Emmy Awards. The show is not eligible because the Canadian streamer that produces the series did not submit it for consideration.

However, our sources say the Emmys, or lack thereof, played no part in their decision not to accept an invite to go on the show.

In his piece, Setoodeh suggested the actors may have been concerned about appearing in a conversation series that often coincides with the Emmy campaigning season.

However, we're told there was no coordinated decision tied to awards eligibility, Emmy campaigning, or concerns about perception. Instead, scheduling conflicts were the driving factor ... with the show's breakout success keeping its stars exceptionally busy, our source says one of them was out of the country at the time of filming.

Of course, Variety's praise for the actors was glowing. Setoodeh called Connor "extraordinary," Hudson "charming," and Francois "magnetic," noting that the trio's appearances regularly generate massive social media buzz among the show's devoted fan base.