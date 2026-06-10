Simu Liu Defends Hudson Williams After Resurfaced Swastika Photo

Simu Liu is defending Hudson Williams after a picture of Hudson with a swastika drawn on his forehead while he was in high school surfaced online.

The Marvel star headed to social media Tuesday night to air out his feelings after the images became public, posting ... "I have this very specific trauma attached to people on the internet fabricating things about me and twisting things into a massive hate campaign when I first broke out."

Simu went on to say he recognizes these patterns -- especially with people of color -- and he sees it happening again now.

He warns, "The internet is insane. Bad actors are everywhere. If you're here, be careful. Be smart. 🤍."

"hudson williams stuns in newly shared photo" pic.twitter.com/N4oQVhUxmI @hanfromdastreet

Hudson has not publicly addressed the controversy, but sources close to the actor told TMZ he had no idea the hate symbol was drawn on him when the photo was taken.

We were told the picture was from a "campout" tradition in his Canadian hometown, during which teens would party and cover each other's clothing and skin with Sharpie drawings ... and the image was a result of intoxicated teens trying to be funny. We're told Hudson knows there's nothing comical about it.