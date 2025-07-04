Diddy's Baby Mother Dana Tran Stretches with Toddler Daughter After Scary Illness

Play video content BACKGRID

Diddy's baby mama is back with her daughter, Love ... who seems to be doing a whole lot better after battling an illness that made her mom leave NYC just after the verdict was read earlier this week.

Dana Tran stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday ... getting a workout in near the water wearing a tight black outfit -- and, her little girl joined her for her pre-sweat stretching.

Check out the clip ... Love wants to be just like mom -- trying to get her leg up on a stone wall to stretch her legs, copying Dana who's looking on like the proud mother she is.

Later on, Dana walked Love around the block in a stroller ... and took a break to do a little bit of yoga in the shade -- cardio and calisthenics for a balanced workout.

Love seems pretty unbothered by the cameras -- life of having a super famous father -- and, she's looking well after suffering from an illness earlier this week.

We broke the story ... Tran made a beeline for the airport right after hearing the verdict in Diddy's case Wednesday because Love had a pretty nasty cold.

We're told DT wanted to be in town to support her baby daddy ... but, their child comes first and she rushed back to L.A. to care for her.

She did get to hear the good news for Puffy ... who was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but acquitted on the bigger charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Prominent defense attorney Mark Geragos -- whose daughter, Teny, was one of the lead attorneys on Diddy's side during the trial -- gave his prediction on Diddy's sentence during an episode of our "2 Angry Men" podcast ... and, it sounds like MG thinks the judge is going to give him a slap on the wrist.