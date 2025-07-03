Dawn Richard Attorney Lisa Bloom Says Diddy Verdict Is Worst Since O.J. Simpson

Play video content TMZ.com

Lisa Bloom says the jury verdict in the Diddy sex trafficking trial is a gut punch she hasn't felt since O.J. Simpson was acquitted in his murder trial.

The famed attorney, who represents Diddy's sexual assault accuser Dawn Richard, tells TMZ ... this is one of the most disappointing verdicts for victims of sexual assault since The Juice got off.

Lisa cites the Cassie beating video and says it's hard to see a man caught on video beating and dragging his girlfriend, only to be convicted of relatively minor prostitution charges.

As you know, Diddy skated on racketeering and sex trafficking charges and was found guilty on two counts of the Mann Act -- transportation for prostitution across state lines.

Lisa says the jury didn't feel prosecutors proved the RICO and sex trafficking charges beyond a reasonable doubt ... and while she doesn't like the outcome, she respects it.

Prosecutors called 34 witnesses and Lisa wonders if jurors didn't pay enough attention to forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes, who testified about why women stay in abusive relationships.

Lisa's giving props to Diddy's defense -- she says they used text messages from Cassie and Jane to their advantage ... the messages indicated the women consented to the freak offs, though Bloom says it's common for victims to say what their abuser wants to hear.

Diddy's a huge celeb, especially in New York, and Lisa says his fame likely helped him in a big way here.

She tells us though the verdict is "disappointing" for victims, victims need to keep pushing forward in an effort to gain accountability against "bullies and abusers."