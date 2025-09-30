Jay 305 & Jay Anthony Explain Diddy Homage Found on 'Dumb Dumb' Slapper

Play video content TMZ.com

Prosecutors currently want to bury Diddy under the jail for a decade, but West Coast rappers Jay 305 and Jay Anthony are championing the embattled Bad Boy's catalog for life -- the music means too much to the culture!!!

TMZ Hip Hop recently caught up with both Jay's outside the fresh fashion boutique Dover St. Market in DTLA, fresh off the release of their joint album, "No Guestlist."

The L.A. duo led off the LP with their banging single, "Dumb Dumb," which samples "All About The Benjamins" -- by way of The Jackson 5's "It's Great To Be Here" ... although the sample flip favors Diddy's classic.

Jay 305 says it wasn't a hassle to clear the sample in light of everything happening around Diddy and Jay Anthony says they're simply out to make great music ... with all due respect to whatever the final verdict may bring.

They're cool with Diddy and his son Justin and say should he make it home come his Oct. 3 sentencing date, they're totally open to perform at his welcome home party!!!