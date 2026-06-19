'Next Gen NYC' Star Gia Giudice Unloads on 'Nasty' Costar Ava Dash Over Drama with Mom Teresa

'Nasty' Ava Was Just Deflecting When She Came for My Ma!

Gia Giudice is still super pissed at her "Next Gen NYC" costar Ava Dash ... all over an incident with her mom Teresa.

Gia dropped by the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast and took some time to light Ava up for saying Teresa unfollowed her on social media ... apparently a major slight in their world.

The way Gia sees it ... Ava's swipe at Teresa was a "convenient" distraction from her father Damon Dash's money troubles ... ripping her costar as "nasty" for the move.

Ava made the ghastly allegation about the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star in the first season of "Next Gen NYC" ... which premiered last June -- leading to a boatload of drama.

Gia previously said on Nick Viall's "Viall Files" podcast there was no way in hell Teresa unfollowed Ava on social ... saying she's not tech-savvy.