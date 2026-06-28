Celeb Chef Curtis Stone's Actor Son Hudson's Disney Tour Payday Revealed

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone’s 14-year-old son, Hudson Stone, is raking in the Disney money after scoring a role in "Camp Rock 3" ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the minor's contract Hudson signed with Disney for the Worlds Collide Concert Tour, which features stars from the 'Zombies,' 'Descendants,' and 'Camp Rock' franchises.

The contract says Hudson will be paid $10K per show he performs ... plus additional advances and potentially more for film buyout rights if Disney goes in that direction. He will also be paid for posting on social media ... with the amount based on how many followers he has.

The deal also provides Hudson the opportunity to have merchandise sold at the tours ... and he will be paid 10 percent of the first $800K and a larger percentage following that.

There are also some restrictions on him posting anything vulgar or drug-related on social media. He also has the option to have one or both parents accompany him on the tour.