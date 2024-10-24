Justin Bieber Photographed Grabbing Hailey's Butt at Party in L.A.

Justin and Hailey Bieber attended a launch party in L.A. Wednesday night -- and the singer had his hands full with his wife -- literally!

Not exactly both hands -- but one of them as JB was photographed grabbing Hailey's butt while they exited the Rhode Skin soiree in Beverly Hills.

Rhode Skin, as you may know, is Hailey's skincare line which has also expanded to makeup -- and Mrs. Bieber was promoting her latest products at last night's event.

Earlier, the couple was spotted getting out of the back of a Mercedes-Benz sprinter and strolling inside the building.

Hailey appeared stylish in a men's oversized gray suit with a white shirt, red tie and black heels. JB dressed in baggie jeans and a plaid shirt with a brimmed hat and dark sunglasses.

Some of their famous friends also showed up ... Kylie and Kendall Jenner turned heads in their all-black get-ups.

Bella Hadid made a cameo as well. She looked stunning in a dark blue mini-dress and pumps.

