Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Justin Bieber Photographed Grabbing Hailey's Butt at Party in L.A.

Justin Bieber Squeezes Hailey's Booty On Camera .... While Exiting L.A. Soiree

justin bieber and hailey leaving party 1 mega bg 1
Mega/Backgrid Composite

Justin and Hailey Bieber attended a launch party in L.A. Wednesday night -- and the singer had his hands full with his wife -- literally!

Not exactly both hands -- but one of them as JB was photographed grabbing Hailey's butt while they exited the Rhode Skin soiree in Beverly Hills.

justin bieber and hailey leaving party bg 1
Backgrid

Rhode Skin, as you may know, is Hailey's skincare line which has also expanded to makeup -- and Mrs. Bieber was promoting her latest products at last night's event.

Earlier, the couple was spotted getting out of the back of a Mercedes-Benz sprinter and strolling inside the building.

Justin Bieber -- Through the Years!
Launch Gallery
Bieber Through THe Years Launch Gallery

Hailey appeared stylish in a men's oversized gray suit with a white shirt, red tie and black heels. JB dressed in baggie jeans and a plaid shirt with a brimmed hat and dark sunglasses.

kendall jenner and kylie jenner bg 1
Backgrid

Some of their famous friends also showed up ... Kylie and Kendall Jenner turned heads in their all-black get-ups.

Bella Hadid made a cameo as well. She looked stunning in a dark blue mini-dress and pumps.

bieber
LAWSUIT INCOMING?
TMZ.com

The outing comes one day after TMZ broke the story ... JB was pissed at a few of his business managers for grossly mismanaging his money. All things considered, he doesn't seem to be too bothered by it.

related articles