Justin Bieber Enjoys Hawaii Getaway with Hailey After Crying Selfies

Justin Bieber found comfort in his wife Hailey Bieber as they went on a romantic vacay in Hawaii this week ... mere days after concerning his fans with pics that showed him crying.

The married couple were filmed and photographed out in Kauai a couple days ago by some eagle-eyed fans -- and they captured JB and HB sitting at a table and talking among themselves in private. More importantly, it looks like Justin here has a big smile on.

Check it out ... Justin and Hailey appear happy as can be as they enjoy a beverage at a local outdoor bar. They lean in close while peeping at something on Justin's cell phone.

Eventually, a couple fans approach them ... and they engage with them. The ladies who walked up to them show off their Rhode Skin phone case -- which is merch for Hailey's beauty company, and Hailey seemed to appreciate the fact they supported her brand.

Justin and Hailey were later spotted leaving the scenic spot together ... no drama in sight.

Frankly, here's been quite a bit of speculation about Justin and Hailey's marriage in recent months -- with many wondering if trouble's afoot. In February, Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin sparked some panic when he asked the public to pray for his daughter and son-in-law.

In April, Justin again had fans clamoring for answers when he uploaded 2 selfies of himself apparently shedding a tear -- which had no explanation attached. Hailey tried to downplay it over the weekend, oddly calling JB a "pretty crier" in the comments of the OG post.

Now, however, they appear to be telegraphing a new message ... no trouble in paradise.