Hailey Bieber, Naomi Watts & More Chowing Down at Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Vanity Fair Party Hailey Bieber, Naomi Watts & More Grab After-Oscars Grub
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During the Oscars, everyone's focused on who's winning or losing ... but afterwards, there's only one thing on everyone's mind -- food!
We got the celebs -- from Hailey Bieber to Fran Drescher -- grabbing grub after the Academy Awards at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. It was the after-party every star went to be seen after the ceremony ended!
Click through for all the yummy pics!