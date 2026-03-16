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Hailey Bieber, Naomi Watts & More Chowing Down at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Vanity Fair Party Hailey Bieber, Naomi Watts & More Grab After-Oscars Grub

By TMZ Staff
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Yummy Vanity Fair Afterparty
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Yummy Vanity Fair Afterparty Launch Gallery
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During the Oscars, everyone's focused on who's winning or losing ... but afterwards, there's only one thing on everyone's mind -- food!

We got the celebs -- from Hailey Bieber to Fran Drescher -- grabbing grub after the Academy Awards at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. It was the after-party every star went to be seen after the ceremony ended!

Click through for all the yummy pics!

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