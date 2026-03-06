Hailey Bieber Poses For Sexy Selfies In New Luscious Lip Thirst Traps
Hailey Bieber These Luscious Lips Don't Lie ... I'm Freaking Hot!!!
Hailey Bieber is feeling herself ... because she whipped out her camera and took a bunch of stunning selfies, and now she's sharing them with the world.
Check out this new thirst traps from the model and makeup mogul ... Hailey's got a face made for the front camera ... and those lips can do all the talking!
Hailey posted four photos on Instagram of her face and upper body in a cute, red & black, polka dot top and captioned the post, "clean the front camera. xx."
Justin Bieber's wife is all glammed up for the impromptu photo shoot and is looking her best.
Hailey sold her skincare brand, Rhode, last year for a cool $1 BILLION ... and her skin's looking great here.