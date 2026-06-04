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Cheek of the Week ... Hailey Bieber's Beach Buns Take Center Stage

Cheek of the Week 🍑 Hailey Bieber's Beach Buns Take Center Stage!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Hailey Bieber Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
The 'Rhode' To Bikini Bliss Launch Gallery

Ya she's got that yummy-yum ... Hailey Bieber's recent Instagram post secured her spot as TMZ's Cheek of the Week, and we're not the only ones marveling over her hot summer physique ...

Justine Skye entered the chat with, "*Plays Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber*" ... followed by Amelia Gray commenting, "Like so good."

Not much else to say here, folks ... Dive into the gallery!

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