Morgan Wallen Walks Off 'SNL' Stage During End Credits

Morgan Wallen raised eyebrows after he abruptly walked off the stage at the end of last night's "Saturday Night Live" episode, in which he appeared as the musical guest.

Check out the clip ... he seems to exchange niceties with host Mikey Madison before giving her a one-armed hug and making a beeline for the exit as the rest of the cast celebrates the completion of another episode.

Remember, it's customary for the musical guest to interact with the guest host and cast during the ending credits. Viewers immediately reacted to his unusual exit, with many agreeing he looked ready to leave and that the vibe was off.

Fans also suggested Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson looked confused by MW's exit ... with Kenan flashing Ego a cautiously amused look as she watched him head out.

The country crooner's Instagram Story following his appearance didn't help the speculation -- he posted a snap of a private jet and wrote, "Get me to God's country."

However, fans might have gotten a bit carried away with their theory ... a source close to Morgan says his walking off stage was an oopsie moment and he meant nothing by it.

We're told he entered and exited the studio the same way he did Saturday night during rehearsal and camera blocking all week leading up to the live show ... so he routinely headed that way when he thought it was time to go.

Morgan, of course, has a rocky past with 'SNL.' In October 2020, he was disinvited as the musical guest after he was caught partying it up in Alabama with no mask and locking lips with multiple college women, despite COVID-19 protocols.

His "short-sighted" actions didn't have a lasting impact on him ... he ended up on the show two months later.