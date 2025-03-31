NBC Has No Bad Blood With Morgan Wallen Over 'SNL' Exit

Morgan Wallen didn't burn any bridges at NBC when he abruptly walked off the stage at the end of "Saturday Night Live" ... because the network still wants to work with him.

Sources close to NBC tell TMZ ... they would totally have the country music star back on the show and there's no bad blood on their end.

Play video content NBC

From NBC's point of view, Morgan's early exit was just an awkward moment at the end of the show ... and there wasn't a joke or a cast member that offended him and caused him to make a run for "God's country."

We're told Morgan had been on the 'SNL' set since Thursday and he knew all the jokes that were in the show ... including Colin Jost and Michael Che's bit on Weekend Update.

Our sources say Morgan even watched the entire dress rehearsal and the live show Saturday ... and there was no tension between him and the cast. We're told everyone was friendly and having a good time. And Morgan even left the same way he came in for rehearsals, thinking that was the move.

Morgan's been on 'SNL' before -- though there was some COVID controversy that time -- so he knows what the NBC show is all about ... and we're told if something offended him this time, he could have left right after his performance. That didn't happen.

Of course, it's customary for the musical guest to interact with the guest host and cast during the ending credits ... and folks watching at home immediately reacted to his unusual exit, with lots of people agreeing Morgan looked ready to leave and that the vibe was off.

Morgan beelined it off the stage and later posted an Instagram story of a private jet alongside the caption ... "Get me to God's country."

'SNL' writers are already having fun with Morgan's one-liner ... and NBC wants him back. It will be interesting to see if he returns for a third appearance somewhere down the line.