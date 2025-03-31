Morgan Wallen Trolled by 'SNL' Writer Over Cryptic 'God's Country' Post

Morgan Wallen's abrupt "Saturday Night Live" walk-off might not have been a comedy hit ... but one of the show’s writers is making sure the last laugh's on him!

ICYMI, Morgan abruptly ditched the 'SNL' stage Saturday night as the show ended, and posted an IG Story of a private jet with the caption, "Get me to God's country." Writer Josh Patten wasn’t letting that slide without a bit of trolling -- he posted the same caption, but over a Krispy Kreme truck pic, making it clear that for him, that's the holy land worth fleeing to!

Wallen didn’t spell out the reason for his dash off stage, but seems pretty clear that NYC isn’t his vibe. Seems like he prefers the simple, Southern, church-going life back in Nashville!

Although, a source told us Morgan didn’t mean anything by his quick exit that caused a stir online -- he just left the same way he came in for rehearsals, thinking that was the move.

Morgan and SNL have some rocky history -- he first hit the stage two months after getting axed for partying and kissing strangers at the start of COVID.

