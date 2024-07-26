Josh Hall Got Spontaneous Invite to Chill with Candace Owens, Amber Rose Amid Divorce

Josh Hall is leaning on friends during his divorce from Christina Haack, dropping a pic of himself with Candace Owens and Amber Rose -- which came together spontaneously.

The celebrity realtor was grinning ear-to-ear in the IG Story post Friday ... clearly enjoying his company in Nashville despite his recent single status. Some might've thought this pic implies something else might be afoot between him and the two ladies ... but that ain't the case.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Candace is Josh’s longtime pal, and after finding out he was in Nashville and going through a tough time in his personal life -- she invited him to come kick it with her and Amber, and he took her up on the offer.

We're told the hangout came right after Candace recorded Rose’s first podcast interview since her wild fight with Joseline Hernandez made waves after Amber's appearance at the RNC -- and Josh paid Candace's kind gesture forward by plugging the pod under the same pic.

As we’ve reported ... sources told us Josh was caught off guard by his marriage to Christina ending -- especially since he we're told was committed to her.