Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Josh Hall Got Spontaneous Invite to Chill with Candace Owens, Amber Rose Amid Divorce

JOSHUA HALL Chillin' W/ Candace Owens, Amber Rose ... Impromptu Amid Divorce

josh hall instagram story post sub
Instagram/@unbrokenjosh

Josh Hall is leaning on friends during his divorce from Christina Haack, dropping a pic of himself with Candace Owens and Amber Rose -- which came together spontaneously.

The celebrity realtor was grinning ear-to-ear in the IG Story post Friday ... clearly enjoying his company in Nashville despite his recent single status. Some might've thought this pic implies something else might be afoot between him and the two ladies ... but that ain't the case.

amber rose and candace owens

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Candace is Josh’s longtime pal, and after finding out he was in Nashville and going through a tough time in his personal life -- she invited him to come kick it with her and Amber, and he took her up on the offer.

THROWING HANDS

We're told the hangout came right after Candace recorded Rose’s first podcast interview since her wild fight with Joseline Hernandez made waves after Amber's appearance at the RNC -- and Josh paid Candace's kind gesture forward by plugging the pod under the same pic.

As we’ve reported ... sources told us Josh was caught off guard by his marriage to Christina ending -- especially since he we're told was committed to her.

Christina And Josh Hall Together
Launch Gallery
Christina And Josh Hall Together Launch Gallery

But, Christina's since aired her side of the story ... calling Josh an "insecure man with a large ego" and accusing him of trying to derail her. TMZ first broke the news ... Christina and Josh filed for divorce earlier this month, ending their nearly 3-year marriage.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later