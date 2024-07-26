Christina Haack Claims Josh Hall Diverted Thousands from Her Account

The gloves are off in Christina Haack's divorce from Josh Hall ... and it didn't take long for them to start bickering over money -- including claims he moved moolah outta her account.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Christina is scoffing at Josh's request for spousal support and she even claims he diverted more than $35K from a rental property she owns to his personal account the day after they separated.

Christina alleges Josh texted her professional property manager on July 8, asking for June payments to be sent to a different account ... his. She says the property manager complied with the request, believing Christina had authorized the change.

Worth noting ... July 8 is the date Josh is using as the date of separation, though Christina claims in her docs it's actually July 7 -- and she says his alleged July 8 funds transfer is the reason they are claiming different dates.

Christina says Josh has his own income and shouldn't need spousal support from her ... and she is asking for the $35K to be returned to her -- because the money is needed to run her rental properties.

In the docs, Christina says Josh's alleged money moves make her wonder what else she doesn't know about his financial situation ... and she says she's having a full forensic accounting performed for the entire term of their marriage.

And, get this ... Christina says she's been working from home during the split and has since unplugged all the cameras inside the house -- only for Josh to turn the cameras back on when he's returned to the home ... or so she alleges anyway. Christina claims this would allow Josh to keep her and her children under surveillance.

As a result, Christina is asking for exclusive use of their marital home in Newport Beach.

A source close to Josh tells us he only requested the property manager's payment because "he handled all the bills for their rental properties, which they co-owned, and he needed to pay bills." We're told he's continuing to manage their rental properties since the separation.