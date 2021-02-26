Tiger Woods Transferred to Cedars-Sinai, Praised by UCLA Medical Team

Breaking News

Tiger Woods has been transferred to a new hospital to continue his recovery -- and will now be treated at the famous Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

Tiger's medical team at UCLA confirmed the move and praised the golfer as he left.

"Mr. Tiger Woods was transferred to Cedars Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopedic care and recovery," Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Anish Mahajan said.

"On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes."

Tiger was initially transported to Harbor-UCLA in the minutes after his car crash on Feb. 23 in Palos Verdes, CA.

Officials say he was taken to Harbor-UCLA because it was the best equipped, and closest hospital to treat Tiger's injuries.

Tiger suffered major injuries to his right leg in the crash -- including comminuted open fractures ... which means the bones were shattered and breaking through the skin.

Harbor-UCLA doctors used a rod to stabilize Tiger's leg and a combination of pins and screws to repair his badly damaged right ankle and foot.