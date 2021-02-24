Tiger Woods Won't Face Criminal Charges for Crash ... Sheriff Says

Breaking News

The Sheriff overseeing the investigation into the Tiger Woods car crash says he will NOT face criminal charges over the incident -- calling it a pure "accident."

Sheriff Alex Villanueva took questions from the media on Wednesday -- and when asked directly if Tiger would face a reckless driving charge, he said, "No."

"This is purely an accident," Sheriff Villanueva said ... explaining there is no evidence showing the 45-year-old was under the influence of any substance when he drove his vehicle off a cliff in Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday.

Play video content LA County Sheriff's Department

There is a chance Woods could be hit with an infraction if investigators determine he was using his cell phone when he lost control -- or was otherwise distracted behind the wheel -- but it's a big difference from being charged with a crime.

"We do not contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash," Villanueva added ... "This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime."

Play video content 2/23/21 Fox 11

As we previously reported, Deputy Carlos Gonzalez -- the first person to respond to the crash scene -- says Tiger seemed lucid and sober in the moments after the accident.

Officials say they did not take a blood sample from Tiger to test for substances because there were no obvious signs of impairment.

Sheriff Villanueva also confirmed investigators have still not retrieved a "black box" from the SUV Tiger was driving -- a device that could show investigators how fast the vehicle was traveling at the time of the incident.