Tiger Woods Gets Amazing Sand Art Tribute at Legendary St. Andrews Golf Course

Tiger Woods continues to get support from all over the world -- including a beautiful sand art tribute in a bunker at the St. Andrews Links in Scotland.

Of course, St. Andrews is considered the oldest golf course in the world -- dating back to the 15th century.

Tiger has famously won the Open Championship at the Old Course at St. Andrews twice -- first in 2000 and again in 2005.

So, to pay tribute to the former champ ... Robert Lloyd, one of the staffers at St. Andrews, decided to bust out his tools and create a piece of art for Tiger.

The final piece included the famous TW logo and the words, "Thoughts & Prayers."

Lloyd -- an American living in Scotland -- tells TMZ Sports the project took him around an hour to complete.

He's never met Tiger personally, but says he's a big fan and hopes the golf legend can fully recover and compete again.

Woods was seriously injured in a Feb. 23 car crash -- and required emergency surgery to stabilize a badly broken right leg.

