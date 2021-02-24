Tiger Woods Crash Zone Known for High Speed, Runaway Ramp

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

The area where Tiger Woods crashed is known as a dangerous spot, where other vehicles have lost control in the past ... and actually features a safety net to help prevent exactly what it appears happened to Woods.

TMZ spoke with a number of locals who live in the Rancho Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills Estates area -- where Tiger's 2021 Genesis GV80 lost control and rolled over in a nasty wreck -- and we're being told the same thing by all ... it's a gnarly bend, that catches up with you if you're going too fast and unfamiliar with the area.

As for the road's layout -- where cops say Tiger flipped -- it's a massive downhill grade that cuts into a tough turn. There have even been fatal accidents at the same spot.

Tiger rolled over right at the apex of the turn -- for reasons that have yet to be determined -- but it's no surprise to a lot of folks familiar with the roads there ... who tell us it's incredibly easy to pick up speed as you're zooming down, even without accelerating.

As if that's not enough evidence, there's even a runaway ramp built-in right around that section to help vehicles that have lost control and need an emergency slow-down. It's made of thick gravel, but that just goes to show ... the place is perilous, to say the least.

The Sheriff's Office touched on the velocity factor too during their presser Tuesday ... saying they've clocked people going as fast as 80 MPH or higher in the area, the speed limit is 45.

On top of whatever else might've been going with Tiger at the time of the accident -- we broke the story he was allegedly seen speeding out of the hotel shortly before the crash -- it's clear the elements weren't in his favor at this specific location. It's a beast of a street.