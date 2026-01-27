Georgina Rodríguez Sizzles For Sexy Shots ... Happy 32nd Bday!
Georgina Rodríguez My Body Is GOAAAAAAAAAAALS!!!
Published
Georgina Rodríguez is one hot mama, and we're helping you celebrate the model and entrepreneur's 32nd birthday with some of her sexiest pics ... and a little Georgina trivia.
Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée displayed her rock prominently in this sunset shot, but ain't NOBODY looking at that ring. Georgina's unreal figure is way too distracting in bike shorts and a sports bra, with her skin absolutely glowing in the golden hour light.
No amount of jewelry could steal focus from GR in this shot in the open water, as GR looked gorg in a tight white 2-piece.
And there's a lot more pics where these came from, so click the gallery to come "siuuu"!