Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Quenlin Blackwell Hot Shots to Strut Into Her Big 2-5!

It's Hot In Here! Check Out Quenlin Blackwell's Hottest Shots On Her 25th Birthday!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Quenlin Blackwell Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Quenlin Blackwell Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Sure, it might be cold out there, but we're feeling the heat right about now ... because we're sharing Quenlin Blackwell's hottest shots!

And it's the right time to go through them, too, because it's her big 2-5 on Saturday ... and you'd best believe we're celebrating her birthday!

0112-Quenlin-Blackwell-Hot-Shots-SUB

No blanket or warm clothing nearby on this chilly January day? Don't bother ... this gallery'll get you sweating!

Related articles