Eva Rankin's Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 25th Birthday!

We keep tabs on plenty of models -- but this weekend, Eva Rankin has officially stolen the spotlight, because the absolute stunner just turned 25.

Eva's been lighting up the Internet nonstop with her smoldering, skin-baring snaps, and let’s be real ... her birthday is the perfect excuse to run it all back. Consider this your friendly reminder.

From sultry selfies to full-on bombshell vibes, Eva knows exactly how to serve looks and, judging by her latest posts, she's only getting hotter with time.

Another year older, another level unlocked, and we’re more than happy to celebrate every jaw-dropping moment along the way.

So go ahead, enjoy the view ... birthdays like this only come once a year.