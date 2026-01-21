Meredith Duxbury Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 27th Birthday!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Meredith Duxbury Hot Shots For Her 27th Birthday!!!

By TMZ Staff
Meredith Duxbury’s been serving up wildly OTT makeup content for years -- and now it’s time we serve her a major birthday shoutout right back!

Yep, for Meredith’s big 2-7, we’ve rounded up her hottest bikini shots from her ultra-glam getaways ... and it’s clear she’s putting that influencer-earned bag to very good use.

One thing about Meredith? She’s got an unreal body -- and she knows exactly how to work it with those killer poses.

Happy birthday, Meredith!

