Alicia Keys Hot Shots to Slay Her 45th Birthday ... This Girl Is On Fire!
Alicia Keys' Hottest Shots To Slay Her 45th Birthday!
Published
In case you didn't know, it's Alicia Keys' 45th birthday on Sunday ... but you already know we were fallin' for her way back in the day!
This songstress has every reason to go big this weekend, and to be honest, you do too -- because we've put together this sizzling gallery of her hottest shots just for you!
One recommendation, though ... keep some water somewhere close when you're going through this gallery, because this girl is on fire!