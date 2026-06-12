Man Arrested For Allegedly Exposing Himself, Masturbating at McDonald's Near Disney World

The McDonald's near Disney World apparently wasn't "The Most Magical Place on Earth" for one woman ... who told cops a dude pulled out his little Mickey D in front of her and started masturbating.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, the woman told officers she was sitting in a parking lot adjacent to the fast-food restaurant when a man, who cops say is Gavin Blakely Jones, parked behind her, exited his vehicle, pulled out his penis, and began pleasuring himself.

The woman told cops she knew the alleged McDonald's masturbator was aware of her presence because they made eye contact during his dirty deed.

She also told cops she tried to drive away from Jones ... who she says then began following her ... so she drove to nearby Blizzard Beach -- a water park owned by Disney -- where she flagged down a deputy.

Cops say they spoke to Jones ... who denied exposing himself. However, they say he told them he is "not always aware of when he is scratching his pubic region due to a medical issue."