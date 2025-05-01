Pennsylvania Woman Poops on Car Hood in Road Rage Incident, on Video

Pennsylvania police are investigating a road rage incident that quickly turned into a crappy situation when a woman got out of her vehicle and literally pooped on the other person's car -- and it was caught on video.

The disturbing clip shows the aggressor -- dubbed on social media as the "Delco Pooper" -- walking from her black car over to a silver sedan, squatting, and proudly defecating on the hood of the car.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She seems to be giddy as she walks away, leaving behind a splatter of what looks more like diarrhea. Nothing like a good road rage incident to anger the bowels.

The victim honks while the dirty doo-doo is in progress, and when she realizes what happened, her best insult is to call the suspect a "slut."

Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna tells TMZ his department is fully aware of the incident and is treating it seriously while they investigate.

He says the squabble occurred when one person cut off the other at the intersection of 4th Ave. and Madison in Prospect Park outside Philadelphia on Wednesday. Words were exchanged ... and it escalated from there.

Play video content DECEMBER 2024

Madonna says his department believes they've identified all parties involved as of Thursday morning.

Possible charges in this specific case include criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.