NJ Police Chief Accused of Pooping on Floor, Spiking Cops' Coffee With Viagra

A New Jersey police chief is being accused of creating a toxic -- and smelly -- work environment ... by defecating on the floors at the station, spiking officers' coffee with Viagra and Adderall, sticking a hypodermic needle into the penis of a subordinate ... and more.

The disturbing allegations come from five officers from the North Bergen Police Department, who submitted legal complaints this month -- which TMZ obtained -- to prepare to sue police chief Robert Farley for discrimination, harassment, using racial slurs, retaliation, sexual misconduct, and violation of civil rights.

The legal complaints obtained by TMZ also accuse Farley of exposing himself to the entire office while making inappropriate comments such as, "Hey, look, it's bigger than you thought, right?"

One of the docs specifies ... "Chief Farley has, on several occasions, pulled his pants down and defecated on the floor in front of his entire office staff." In another instance, Farley allegedly defecated into a trash can in front of two coworkers ... and left it there for days before finally agreeing to clean it up.

He is also accused of shaving his body hair over work desks, and repeatedly erupting in fits of rage, allegedly ripping a TV off a wall and smashing it ... and smashing picture frames, and throwing eggs, according to the complaints.

Farley is also accused of smearing ink on door handles, poking holes in coffee cups, and sneaking dangerously hot peppers into coworkers' food ... one complaint says he heated one such pepper-infused meal in a microwave, causing fumes so unbearable the fire department was called to vent the building.

In addition to creating a chaotic work environment, one officer accuses Farley of harassing him and his family at home with the "delivery of inappropriate items such as gay pride flags, dildos, and masturbation cream" that his children saw.

Farley has been with the North Bergen Police Department for 26 years and was made chief in February 2024.

TMZ reached out to the Township of North Bergen for comment ... so far, no word back.