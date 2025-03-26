Sauce Walka & Sayso P Alleged Shooter ID'ed by Memphis Police
Memphis Police officers have been working around the clock to find the gunmen responsible for killing Sauce Walka's artist Sayso P and shooting Sauce in the leg -- and police released photos of one of the suspects on Wednesday, charging him with murder!!!
A warrant for 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge has been issued and he's facing several charges on top of 1st-degree murder ... 2 counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and auto theft.
As we reported over the weekend, Sauce and Sayso were blitzed outside the Westin Hotel in downtown Memphis in an ambush of bullets in broad daylight.
Police are confident they pinpointed Jayden accurately by combing through several hours of surveillance footage and dot-connecting.
Investigators also recovered the white sedan used in the shooting ... a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack.
They're urging anyone with info leading up to Dandridge's arrest to dial 901-528-CASH for a potential $6K reward.