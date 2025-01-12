Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Suspected Shoplifter Poops in Florida Store, Robs It With Accomplice, Video

Smelly Situation Police Ask For Public's Help Finding 'Mr. Clean' and 'Ms. Dookie'

STINKY SHOPLIFTERS

Police in Florida are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled — and their noses sealed — for a couple of purported shoplifters who successfully carried out a poopy plan.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office released photos and a video of the suspects who allegedly robbed a Family Dollar store in Mulberry, FL — with one of them taking a dump right on the floor!!!

Yup, you heard it right. Even the police were shocked by the crappy situation and said as much in their press release posted on X this past week.

Police said the thieves -- a man and woman — entered the store and immediately put their plan into action.

While the man strolled up and down the aisles stealing $500 worth of cleaning products, cops say the woman diverted everyone's attention by popping a squat and using the floor as her restroom.

The two then allegedly left the store with the stolen goods and hopped inside a white Ford van, which drove away.

Police noted that a store employee was forced to "clean that ... stuff up," adding, "We ... kid you not."

The sheriff urged citizens to contact Crime Stoppers if they recognize "Mr. Clean" or "Ms. Dookie."

Fitting names for this duo.

