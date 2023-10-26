'Picket Fences' Child Star Adam Wylie Busted, Alleged Shoplifting at Target

Former child actor Adam Wylie -- who starred on the hit show, "Picket Fences" -- is in a little hot water for hitting up the ol' Target boutique and allegedly leaving without paying for a bunch of stuff.

Burbank PD tells TMZ ... the loss prevention team at the local Target store spotted Adam on Friday the 13th -- what luck -- taking health and beauty products from a display shelf and loading them in a shopping cart with other items.

They say Adam headed to the self-checkout area, but only scanned some of the items from his cart before heading for the exit. Once he got outside with the merch, store security nabbed him.

We're told the items recovered totaled $108, and Burbank police arrived shortly thereafter, citing Wylie for petty theft before releasing him.

Young Adam had a very memorable face in his role as Zachary on the '90s TV show "Picket Fences" ... playing the son of Sheriff Brock. He also appeared in "Kindergarten Cop," the Disney Channel film "Under Wraps" and on Broadway in 2002's "Into the Woods."