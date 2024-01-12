NBA's Ryan Rollins Accused Of Stealing From Target ... Cut From Wizards

Washington Wizards guard Ryan Rollins has been accused of stealing from Target on several occasions ... and now the point guard has been cut from the team.

Documents from the Alexandria General District Court show the 21-year-old was charged with seven counts of petit larceny for items worth less than $1k ... all of which are misdemeanors in Virginia.

The alleged offenses happened twice in September, four times in October, and once in November ... according to the court docs. He's due back in court in February.

According to The Athletic, Rollins has been accused of shoplifting household goods like groceries, body wash and candles.

Rollins -- who averaged 4.1 points and 1.1 assists per game this season -- was cut from the team on Monday ... but Wizards President Michael Winger said the team just found out about the charges.

"We cannot comment on that matter, or the basis for our roster decisions," Winger told The Athletic.

"We do take our role very seriously as citizens of the DMV, representatives of our fans and a team our community can be proud of. These are expectations, not aspirations."

Rollins was selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Hawks before they traded him to the Warriors ... but he had season-ending surgery on a Jones fracture in his right foot.

He was sent to the Wizards in July 2023 in the Dubs' blockbuster trade for Chris Paul.