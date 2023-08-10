NBA's Caris LeVert's $93K Watch Allegedly Stolen At Party, Cops Investigating

Caris LeVert's super rare watch was allegedly stolen at a party earlier this month ... and now, TMZ Sports has learned the Cleveland Cavaliers forward is asking cops for help in getting it back.

Law enforcement tells us ... LeVert told cops it all went down on Aug. 1 during a bash at his Los Angeles-area home.

According to cops, someone was seen in LeVert's bedroom during the festivities ... and when the hooper went to check out the situation, he noticed his watch case was open and his $93,000 Peugeot was missing.

We're told LeVert went to the LAPD and filed a grand theft report ... and while no arrests have been made -- the case is currently under investigation.

LeVert -- the No. 20 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft -- began his career with Brooklyn ... though he's been on Cleveland's roster since the 2021-22 season, averaging 12.4 points per game.