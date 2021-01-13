James Harden Told To Stay Home From Rockets Practice After Bashing Team

Breaking News

It appears James Harden is on the verge of getting a one-way ticket outta Houston ... 'cause Rockets head coach Stephen Silas told the NBA superstar to stay home after ripping the team in a post-game interview.

31-year-old Harden unleashed on the Rockets after their 117-100 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night ... saying, "we're just not good enough" and claiming the situation is beyond repair.

In wake of Harden's comments, a clearly fed up Silas explained why The Beard was absent from practice Wednesday.

"We felt that it was best for the group and best for James not to come to practice," Silas said.

Harden's teammate, John Wall, spoke out about #13's reaction to the team's 3-6 start ... saying, "It’s only been nine games. Come on, man, you want to jump off the cliff after nine games?"

"When you have certain guys in the mix that don’t want to buy in all as one, it’s going to be hard to do anything special, to do anything good as a basketball team."

DeMarcus Cousins wasn't as nice Wednesday afternoon.

"My interest is to play with John Wall, to be brutally honest," Cousins said.

"The (James Harden) disrespect started way before. This isn't something that all of a sudden started last night."

"It's completely unfair to the rest of the guys in the locker room."

Of course, Harden's name was in the news all offseason -- JH was spotted in ATL and Las Vegas while his teammates were in Houston preparing for the season ... claiming he was "training" for the season.

There are rumors Harden could be shipped to the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia Sixers or other potential teams as a result of the drama ... so it's very possible he's played his last game in Houston.